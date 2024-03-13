The former chief of staff of the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was attacked with a hammer and tear gas outside his home in Lithuania on Tuesday, less than a month after his former boss mysteriously turned up dead in a Russian penal colony.

A spokesperson for Navalny, Kira Yarmysh, said on X that Leonid Volkov was attacked in his car outside his home. The attacker broke through the car window, sprayed tear gas in Volkov’s eyes, and repeatedly struck him with a hammer. According to The Washington Post, Volkov lives in Lithuania after a self-imposed exile from Russia at least four years ago.

Volkov survived the horrifying ordeal and police were called, said Yarmysh. Lithuanian police confirmed to Baltic news outlet Delfi that a Russian citizen had been beaten outside his home in Vilnius on March 12 at 10 p.m. but did not provide an identity for the man.

The Anti-Corruption Foundation, which Nalvany founded, shared photos showing Volkov’s bloodied leg and swollen face after the attack. It also shared photos of him on a gurney, being loaded into an ambulance.

No details about the alleged assailant were released, and its unclear if the suspect was apprehended by police. Yarmysh told the exiled Russian news outlet Meduza that Volkov fought back, however.

“He began to fight back with the car door and with his legs,” she reportedly said. “Therefore, they hit him where they could—on his legs.”

Volkov subsequently posted a video on his Telegram confirming his injuries and his return home from the hospital. According to a translation by Meduza, he describes how his arm was broken, but despite being hit with a hammer “roughly 15 times,” his legs were not broken.

Volkov called the attack “an obvious, characteristic, typical, gangster-style greeting from Putin.”

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote on X that, “News about Leonid’s assault are shocking. Relevant authorities are at work. Perpetrators will have to answer for their crime.”

The attack came hours after Volkov gave an eerie interview with Meduza himself, where he discussed the dangers of carrying on Nalvany’s work beyond his death.

“The key risk is that we will all be killed,” he said.