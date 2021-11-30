Alice Sebold Pens 400-Word Apology to Man She Sent to Jail for 16 Years

Alice Sebold, the best-selling author whose popular memoir, Lucky, revolved around her 1981 rape outside Syracuse University, apologized Tuesday to the man she had accused in that case, saying she “deeply regret[ted]” what he had been through.

The man Sebold accused of raping her, Anthony Broadwater, was exonerated last week after a judge ruled that the prosecution had been deeply flawed. Broadwater spent 16 years in prison after Sebold identified him as her attacker, and has struggled to hold down a job and maintain relationships in the two decades since his release.

Sebold had remained silent throughout Broadwater’s exoneration process. In her statement Tuesday, she said it had taken her the eight day since his conviction was overturned to “comprehend how this could have happened.”

“I will continue to struggle with the role that I unwittingly played within a system that sent an innocent man to jail,” she wrote in a Medium post. “I will also grapple with the fact that my rapist will, in all likelihood, never be known, may have gone on to rape other women, and certainly will never serve the time in prison that Mr. Broadwater did.”

Addressing Broadwater directly, she added: “I am sorry most of all for the fact that the life you could have led was unjustly robbed from you, and I know that no apology can change what happened to you and never will.”