Alicia Keys’ Latest Collaboration With Athleta Is the Perfect Launching Pad for Your New Year’s Resolutions

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Take a look at Alicia Keys’ career, and you'll find countless examples of how she has advocated for women’s empowerment. From power anthems like “Girl on Fire” to her book More Myself, Keys has made a conscious effort to be involved with projects that encourage women to step into their power.

The 15-time Grammy Award winner recently unveiled her latest collaboration with Athleta. This inclusive drop offers activewear pieces ranging from XXS to 3X. Keys and Athleta first joined forces in 2022, dropping a collaboration aimed at making women feel powerful in their own skin, and their latest joint capsule is no different.

To celebrate the launch of this latest collection, Keys and Athleta hosted a private event in Los Angeles. Not only did attendees get a first look at the line’s pieces, but they also put them to the test during a workout of The Class, which was led by founder Taryn Toomey (Alicia Keys, Jennifer Aniston, and Emma Stone are all fans of this mindfulness-oriented workout). Kicking off 2024 with a focus on body positivity and loving who you are is the perfect launching pad for your New Year’s resolutions, and Keys couldn’t agree more.

“[This is] about the new year, new energy, new vibes in the zone. We love the monochromatic nature of this collection specifically, so it can leave space for your dreams, for your energy, for what you’re creating for yourself…supporting your visions for yourself, allowing you to be confident in your style,” Keys explained.

During the Los Angeles launch event, Keys referred to her collaboration with Athleta as a “place [where] everybody’s welcome.” adding that she’s proud of the inclusivity brought forth in the second collection. “I love the body diversity, consciousness, the body positivity, the diversity of sizing all the way up to 3X. It’s a big deal.”

This new collection includes a bra and matching leggings, a wide-leg bodysuit, a sweatshirt and sweatpant set, a sweater, and a sweater dress, and each versatile piece can be worn in and out of the fitness studio or gym. Athleta x Alicia Keys is now available exclusively online, with prices ranging from $69 to $279. Scroll through below to check out our favorite pieces from the latest Athleta x Alicia Keys collaboration.

Keys Transcend Jumpsuit This semi-fitted one-piece features criss-cross straps and a v-neck that creates a sleek silhouette. Designed with quick-drying material, you’ll never look like you’re dripping all over your mat or treadmill. Buy At Athleta $ 179 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Keys Sweater This wrap-around sweater allows you to play around with your style. Wear it tight around your body to fend off cold weather, or create different silhouettes by wearing this sweater untied. Buy At Athleta $ 229 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Keys Transcend Tights Featuring a high-rise waistband, these lightweight tights are designed with sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry and comfortable while you sweat. Best of all? These tights feature UPF 40 protection to shield you from the sun during outdoor workouts. Buy At Athleta $ 119 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Keys Retroplush Sweatshirt Whether you’re commuting across town or taking a long-haul flight, this sweatshirt is essential when traveling from point A to point B. Its plush fleece feel and relaxed fit offer ultimate comfort, while the funnel neck gives adds an elevated take on the traditional hoodie. Buy At Athleta $ 129

Keys Sweater Dress This versatile sweater dress features a scoop neck and ribbed detailing for a stylish touch. This comfy and super-lightweight midi dress can be worn to the office to happy hour seamlessly. Buy At Athleta $ 279 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more apparel deals, including Spanx coupons, Nordstrom coupons, Macy’s coupons, and H&M coupons.