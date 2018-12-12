On Monday, while the rest of us were frantically digging through the Anthropologie sale section to find a dress boring enough for our office Christmas party, Beyoncé did as Beyoncé does.

The singer put on a gilded, jeweled bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots to perform at the lavish Indian wedding of heiress Isha Ambani and her billionaire fiancé Anand Piramal.

The costume came courtesy of Falguni and Shane Peacock. The Mumbai-based husband-wife duo are known for dramatic, figure-hugging designs that can be sequined, feathered, fringed, embellished, or all of the above.

The team’s styles, many of which demand a performance of “Proud Mary,” are beloved by performers such as Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani. The line also gets offstage love, too, outfitting celebrities such as Rita Ora, Demi Lovato, and and Paris Hilton for parties and red carpet appearances.

Earlier this month, actress Priyanka Chopra wore a bespoke white set from the label for her own nuptials to singer Nick Jonas in Jodhpur, India.

That event was so last week. Now, all eyes are on the Ambani-Piramal wedding, set for December 12 but proceeded by a host of festivities such as the private Beyoncé concert.

According to Bloomberg, guests were flown to the city of Udaipur, where the union will be held, on 100 private chartered jets. Attendees include Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. On Tuesday, both were spotted getting down on the dancefloor while Bollywood tunes played.

For a wedding with an estimated price tag of over $100 million, guests no doubt want to dress to impress. Along with covering Beyoncé in tiny little sequins, Falguni Shane Peacock outfitted the Indian actress Disha Patani in a strapless green gown with a thigh-high slit and sunburst appliqué.

Gauri Khan, an interior decorator and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also turned to the label for her two-piece look. It included a tan bustier and floral lehenga, or long, pleated skirt. Khan wore this outfit while performing onstage with her husband.

Reps for Falguni Shane Peacock told The Daily Beast the designers were traveling and unable to immediately respond to requests for comment. Earlier this year, the couple spoke to The New York Times about their under-the-radar success, also confirming that “yes, (Peacock) is their legal surname.”

According to the Times, the duo found early fame thanks to stylist Rob Zangardi. Ten years ago, while dressing Jennifer Lopez for her stint on American Idol, Zangardi gravitated to the over-the-top designs. He especially liked the ones with fringe that accentuated his client's many hip-shaking performances.

“They do glam rock, that perfect mix of glamour and music, which is very hard to find,” Zangardi said. Though the line was founded in 2001, the couple credits Priyanka Chopra for giving it some sartorial street cred when she posed for their ad campaign six years later.

After Chopra’s endorsement, the duo was invited to show at various fashion weeks.

Despite such successes, Falguni Shane Peacock is not a global household name just yet. According to The New York Times, this could be in part because of a “major depression” Mr. Peacock suffered in 2015, which derailed his ability to work regularly for a year.

In his absence, the line pulled out of various fashion week appearances. Instead of focusing on runways, the Peacocks, who employ around 175 workers, turned to the custom wedding gown market.

Creating bespoke looks such as the one seen on Beyoncé has clearly helped the line maintain relevancy—and shine brightly while doing so.