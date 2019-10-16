All of These Democratic Debates (Especially This One) Just Leave Me Thinking Trump Is Going to Win in 2020

That was the most boring presidential debate I can ever remember. People I was following on Twitter were groaning all night.

Oh, maybe there were worse ones, I don’t know. But as I think back over the years, there was always one really interesting human being on the stage. Ted Kennedy (all that history). Jesse Jackson (first major African American candidate, and could always turn an unexpected phrase). Bill Clinton (that weird, cagey charisma). Okay, 2000 was a little bit of a black hole, but there were only two candidates. Howard Dean (fun to watch). Barack Obama (Barack Obama).

You might like their politics or not, but everybody I named above had the ability, sometimes, to transcend politics. What do I mean? I mean they could occasionally find the words to reveal not just a political truth, but a human truth. They could make you stop what you were doing and watch.