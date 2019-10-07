All Right, Mitt Romney, It Might Be Up to You to Save America

In September 1967, George Romney, at the time the governor of Michigan and a frontrunner for his party’s presidential nomination for 1968, gave a famous (or infamous) interview about a trip he took to Vietnam. Romney had supported the war at the time of that trip, in 1965. But by 1967, he was against it—pretty impressively early, and well ahead of public opinion.

At the time, Romney had a reputation as a flip-flopper, so the interviewer, from a Detroit news station, asked him if he hadn’t flip-flopped on Vietnam. That was when Romney uttered the line that he’d been given a “brainwashing” by U.S. generals. That one word—resonant in a culture that at the time was marinating in Cold War, Manchurian Candidate-esque paranoia—ended his career.

But here’s the thing. While the standard historical interpretation of Romney’s remark has been to mark it as one of the great political gaffes of all time, the fact is that about the Vietnam War, he was right. The war was a moral and tactical disaster. And he was way ahead of the Republican base. He sabotaged his own political future, but he told the truth.