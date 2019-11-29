We Scoured Amazon’s Black Friday Deals and Collected Them Right Here For You

The avalanche of deals that is Black Friday is officially here. Amazon is a place that can easily get overwhelming during a shopping holiday, so we thought we’d give you a handy list (that we’ll be updating all day) of all the best deals you can get, all in one place. Don’t scroll through pages and pages of things you don’t want. We’ve narrowed it down to the best ones so you can sit back and enjoy the savings, without doing any work. We did it all for you.

Tech

Save up to 20% on Select Sonos Home Audio Products on Amazon

Sony WH1000XM3Noise Cancelling Headphones, $278 on Amazon

Samsung MM55 Series 3.1 Channel Wireless Sound Bar, $140 on Amazon

VIZIO SB3621n-F8M 36" 2.1 Channel Sound Bar System, $130 on Amazon

Save up to 50% on Garmin Smart Watches on Amazon

Save up to 47% on Samsung 4K HD Smart TVs with Alexa Compatibility on Amazon

Apple Macbook Air, $699 on Amazon

Amazon Device Deals

$7 0 off Insignia 32" 720p Fire TV Edition Smart TV on Amazon

Save $45 on Kindle Paperwhite + $5 eBook credit on Amazon

Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite + $5 eBook credit on Amazon

Save $100 on Kindle Oasis (Previous Generation - 9th) + $5 eBook credit on Amazon

Save $30 on Kindle + $5 eBook credit on Amazon

Save $45 on Kindle E-reader Essentials Bundle on Amazon

Save $20 on Fire TV Stick on Amazon

Save $25 on Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote on Amazon

Save $20 on the Fire 7 on Amazon

Save $30 on the Fire HD 8 on Amazon

Save $50 on the All-new Fire HD 10 on Amazon

Save $15 on Echo Dot (3rd Gen) on Amazon

Save $20 on Echo Sub on Amazon

Save $10 on Echo Show 5 on Amazon

Save $30 on Echo Show 8 on Amazon

Home

Save up to 35% on Ashley Mattresses on Amazon

Save 35% or more on Sweet Night Mattresses & Pillows on Amazon

Save up to 35% on select board games on Amazon

Save up to 50% on Samsonite and American Tourister Luggage on Amazon

Bathroom

Philips Norelco OneBlade Face + Body, $34 on Amazon

Save up to 45% on Philips Sonicare appliances & brush heads on Amazon

Kitchen

Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $59 on Amazon

Instant Pot Smart WiFi 8-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $90 on Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, $260 on Amazon

Dash Deluxe 3QT Air Fryer, $58 on Amazon

Save on Anova Sous Vide and Vacuum Sealer on Amazon

Apparel & Accessories

Save up to 50% on Amazon Private Brands including Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, 206 Collective, Core10, and Starter

Save up to 40% on Levi's for the whole family on Amazon

Save up to 40% on select adidas apparel, shoes and accessories on Amazon

Save up to 35% on Columbia outerwear, clothing, and shoes on Amazon

Up to 50% off men's and women's clothing and more from Our Brands on Amazon

Up to 40% off adidas for the whole family on Amazon

