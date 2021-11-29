Surprise!—Allbird's Cyber Monday Sale Is Live

In the market for a new pair of kicks? Made from superfine merino sheep’s wool, Allbirds are among the comfiest you’ll find, and the brand is launching a new style just in time for the holidays. Plus, Allbirds' launched their unexpected Cyber Monday sale today, which means you can score some of their best-selling shoe and apparel styles at up to 50 percent off today only.

If you're planning to wait until tonight to add your favorite Allbirds pieces to your cart, we'd suggest rethinking because the stock is already selling out fast. As we all know, Allbirds doesn't offer many sales either, so whether you're looking for the perfect gift for someone on your holiday list or need a new pair of kicks for yourself, run—don't walk to this stellar Cyber Monday sale.

Shop the Allbirds Cyber Monday Sale Shop at Allbirds $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Allbirds Men's Wool Runners Down. from $98 Buy at Allbirds $ 74 Free Shipping

Allbirds Men's Puffer Jacket Down from $250 Buy at Allbirds $ 168 Free Shipping

Allbirds Women's Wool Pipers Sneakers Down from $98 Buy at Allbirds $ 74 Free Shipping

Allbirds Women's Puffer Jacket Down from $250 Buy at Allbirds $ 168 Free Shipping

Let Scouted guide you to the best Cyber Monday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.