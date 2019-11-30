Allbirds Releases Limited Edition Black Friday Colors, Including Its First Pattern

Allbirds: Limited edition Black Friday patterned Tree Runners

Choose from Pebbles for men and women, Fungi for men and women, and Lava for men and women.

Read my review of Allbirds here.

Allbirds may not have deals for Black Friday, but they did do something a little special for the shopping holiday. The brand of comfortable, breathable wool and eucalyptus shoes created its first-ever patterned option. The Tree Runner gets three new patterns: Fungi, Pebbles, and Lava. There are both men’s and women’s options. If you have an Allbirds fan, these limited edition shoes are the perfect gift. | Get it on Allbirds >

