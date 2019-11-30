Allbirds Releases Limited Edition Black Friday Colors, Including Its First Pattern

- Allbirds: Limited edition Black Friday patterned Tree Runners
- Choose from Pebbles for men and women, Fungi for men and women, and Lava for men and women.
- Read my review of Allbirds here.
Allbirds may not have deals for Black Friday, but they did do something a little special for the shopping holiday. The brand of comfortable, breathable wool and eucalyptus shoes created its first-ever patterned option. The Tree Runner gets three new patterns: Fungi, Pebbles, and Lava. There are both men’s and women’s options. If you have an Allbirds fan, these limited edition shoes are the perfect gift. | Get it on Allbirds >
