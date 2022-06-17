Allbirds Just Launched a New Pair of Slides in Collaboration With Rosie Assoulin

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

There are few footwear brands that get me as excited for new launches as Allbirds. With sleek, modern styles and sustainable manufacturing techniques, Allbirds has consistently been a brand at the forefront of both style and environmental consciousness. This is certainly the case for the newest launch from the company, the Sugar Sliders. In collaboration with Rosie Assoulin, Allbirds has created a pair of soft, thick-soled slides that are designed to be comfortable while still having a unique look that is totally in line with the classic Allbirds style.

The Sugar Sliders feature an adjustable velcro strap and are made of Allbirds’ proprietary material, SweetFoam. SweetFoam is made of sugar cane and is actually carbon negative, making it one of the most sustainable materials used by the company ever. It is also a major reason why the total carbon footprint of the shoe is just 4.43kg. The slides launched last month, but the recent collaboration with Rosie Assoulin has led to two new colorways: Pistachio and Cherry. Each of these options have a unique pattern and are designed with a more nostalgic feel to them. If you are looking for a way to up your footwear game for the summer, the Allbirds X Rosie Assoulin Sugar Slider might be exactly what you have been waiting for.

Allbirds X Rosie Assoulin Sugar Sliders Buy at Allbirds $ 60

