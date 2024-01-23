The New York Police Department said Tuesday that it’d arrested a 33-year-old man for the second time in three days for allegedly stalking Taylor Swift at her apartment in Manhattan and “acting erratically,” reported NBC New York and The New York Times.

David Crowe, from Seattle, was identified as the alleged stalker. He faces a pair of harassment charges as well as two counts of stalking, the Times reported.

Crowe was first busted Saturday, with the Times reporting that he was spotted trying to enter Swift’s apartment. Witnesses said he was spotted outside Swift’s door around 1 p.m. and that police arrived within 45 minutes. A witness told Page 6 that police spoke with him briefly before placing him in handcuffs and whisking him away.

“It was all pretty civil,” the witness said, adding that there was “no yelling or anything.”

Police said they took Crowe into custody on an outstanding warrant, with the Times reporting Tuesday that he was wanted on two charges from 2017 after he skipped out on court—one for an open container and the other for disorderly conduct in Brooklyn.

It’s unclear if Swift was inside her apartment for either alleged stalking incident. She traveled to snowy Orchard Park, New York, to watch her beau Travis Kelce feature in the NFL playoffs on Sunday night, but hasn’t been photographed elsewhere since.

The Times reported that Crowe returned to Swift’s apartment building a second time around 6 p.m. Monday. Police reportedly said he was spotted by one of Swift’s neighbors and members of her security detail, who called police after noting he was “acting erratically.”

Crowe’s arraignment on the stalking and harassment charges was still pending on Tuesday evening, a spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney told the Times.