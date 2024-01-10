Amalija Knavs, Former First Lady Melania Trump’s Mother, Dies at 78

U.S. Newsvertical orientation badge

Knavs had reportedly been sick with an unknown illness for some time.

Amalija Knavs, the mother of US First Lady Melania Trump

Amalija Knavs, the mother of former First Lady Melania Trump, has died. She was 78.

Melania announced her “beloved” mother’s death in a heartfelt tweet on Tuesday night.

“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity,” she wrote. “She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

No cause was given, but Knavs had been “very ill” for some time, according to a speech Donald Trump reportedly gave to attendees of his New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago.

According to People, the former president acknowledged both his wife and mother-in-law’s absence, saying, “Melania—great first lady, so popular, the people love her—she’s now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she’ll be recovering.”

Knavs and her husband, Melania’s 78-year-old father Viktor, became naturalized U.S. citizens in 2018. Melania was their sponsor.

The couple spent the final few years of Knavs’ life at Mar-a-Lago, People reported last week, but they also lived for stints at the White House and in a Trump Tower penthouse in New York City.

This is a breaking story and will be updated shortly.

