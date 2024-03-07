Amanda Knox Spills on Her ‘Unexpected’ Hulu Series With Margaret Qualley

Amanda Knox is ready to tell her story on screen, with the help of “friend and mentor” Monica Lewinsky.

Knox took to X on Thursday to share a multi-post thread about the news that she’s producing an eight-episode Hulu series about her run-in with the law as a study abroad student in Italy, where she was tried and acquitted for murdering her roommate Meredith Kercher and spent four years in prison. She also spilled that Drive Away Dolls and Maid actress Margaret Qualley will be playing her in the series.

In the since-deleted posts, Knox explained that none of the previous retellings of her story in the media have felt true to her lived experience, and she wants to tell her story in a way that’s “artful” and “unexpected.”

“When I first came home from prison, I was approached by big players in Hollywood who wanted to tell my story,” she wrote. “I turned them down. It didn’t feel like MY story. It felt like the story of a bunch of other people’s mistakes and the consequences that I and others suffered as a result. It felt like a story I was trapped in.”

She added that she’d revisited Italy to “confront her trauma,” and that it took her “another decade to really understand what had gone wrong in Italy, and for me to respond to that trauma with a sense of agency and empathy for everyone involved.”

There have been several film and TV projects about Knox’s story in the past, including the 2011 Lifetime drama Amanda Knox: Murder on Trial and the 2016 Netflix documentary Amanda Knox, but the upcoming Hulu series will be the first major scripted project. Knox said on X that she is producing the series with her husband, Christopher Robinson, under their KnoxRobinson banner. According to Deadline, Qualley and Lewinsky will both executive produce, along with Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson, and Graham Littlefield of The Littlefield Company.

According to Knox, Lewinsky—who knows a thing or two about navigating a tabloid frenzy—was instrumental in the series’s pickup by Hulu. “[Lewinsky] deeply understood the stakes, and had a keen talent for storytelling herself. She connected us with 20th Television and Hulu, and we were off to the races!”

As for Qualley, Knox said the actress was her first choice for the role. “Margaret Qualley, who is magical in everything she’s starred in, from Maid, to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, to the new Drive Away Dolls. I still can’t quite believe she said yes.”