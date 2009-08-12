0
Amanpour Special Report Excerpt: Generation Islam
There's no shortage of commentary about winning the hearts and minds of the Muslim world's youth, but in a riveting CNN special airing Aug. 13, Christiane Amanpour actually reports on the issue from Gaza and Afghanistan. Excerpt above.
