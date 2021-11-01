Alexa has become a virtual family member for many of us who use Amazon's smart home devices (okay, maybe not family, but let's just say she's a household name). After all, she gives us daily wake-up calls, tells us the weather report, and serves as a virtual encyclopedia. With all of that being said, you probably didn't know her birthday is just around the corner —November 6. This year, Amazon's celebrating Alexa's birthday with a slew of solid deals on Alexa-enabled devices. Amazon's Alexa birthday sale includes generous discounts on everything from the Echo devices, home security gadgets, and Kindles.

The deals are already live and they run through November 7, so you have all week to take part in the celebration—and to refresh some of your Alexa smart home essentials. We're talking 50 percent off Amazon Fire TV Sticks, 45 percent off Echo devices, Plus, with the holidays coming up, it's the perfect time to get a jump start on your gift list. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite deals to score this week and don't forget to wish Alexa a happy birthday!

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device Was $50 Buy at Amazon $ 24.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Blink Outdoor Security Camera Was $179.99 Buy at Amazon $ 99.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Echo Frames Was $269.99 Buy at Amazon $ 199.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV Was $219.99 Buy at Amazon $ 169.9 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Echo Show 8 Was $109.99 Buy at Amazon $ 59.99 Free Shipping | Free Returns

