Take up to 40 Percent off Amazon Fire Omni Series Smart TVs Right Now

If you've been looking to upgrade your smart TV set up for quite some time, now's the perfect moment to make your investment—especially with March Madness just around the corner (starts on March 13). Amazon has marked down a number of their top-rated Fire Omni Series smart TVs up to 40 percent off for a limited time. This includes the 65” model ($330 off, now $499.99) and the 75” model ($350 off, now $749.99).

The 65” and 75” smart TVs are equipped with Dolby Vision, which brings next-level color, contrast, clarity, and brightness to the screen for the optimal viewing experience. Plus, these TVs are Alexa-enabled, so you can control your device hands-free. just say “Alexa, turn on the TV” to turn on the TV across the room—sans remote— or use your voice to stream your music and podcasts, check the weather, set reminders, and so much more.

Honestly, these are better deals than what I saw during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, so you're not going to want to sit out on these deals.

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV Down from $830 Buy at Amazon $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV Down from $1099 Buy at Amazon $ 750 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.