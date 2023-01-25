Amazon’s ‘Made in Italy’ Storefront Is an International Shopping Excursion Without the Airfare

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Amazon has been going hard on curated collections organized by dedicated landing pages to make it easier to navigate the breadth of its product offerings. Hot off the success of the Japan Store, where all things Japanese can be shopped–even those elusive Kit Kat flavors, is the Made In Italy store. After spending weeks in Genova with friends, I’ll forever love the country and its stylish products (the motorcycles, too–but those are not available on Amazon).

So, it’s nice to see such a rich collection of imports easily accessible. Whether you’re shopping for gourmet foods, affordable cashmere wraps, hard-to-find Italian beauty products, or home goods, Amazon’s selection of Italian-made goods is robust. Scroll through to see a few highly-rated, made-in-Italy picks from Amazon’s well-stocked Made in Italy shop.

Home Goods

MARCATO Atlas 150 Pasta Machine Authentic pasta at home. Buy At Amazon $ 80 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ozeri Italian Made Fresca Salad Spinner The ultimate salad hack. Italian chop, anyone? Buy At Amazon $ 15 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Paulato Sofa & Loveseat Stretch Sofa Slipcover Perfect for pet owners. Buy At Amazon $ 180 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Gourmet Foods

Fabbri Amarena Wild Cherries in Syrup Worth the splurge for the jars alone. Buy At Amazon $ Free Shipping | Free Returns

Antimo Caputo Semolina Flour This Napolian flour is tough to find in the U.S. Buy At Amazon $ 18 Free Shipping | Free Returns

La Florentine Torrone Assortment Box Down from $29 The ultimate candy gift. Buy At Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Beauty & Grooming

Proraso’s Shaving Kit for Men This retro-inspired set also makes an excellent gift. Buy At Amazon $ 32

Marvin Aquatic Mint Toothpaste The chicest toothpaste there is. Buy At Amazon $ 11 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Felce Azzurra Talco Powder Down from $30 Vanity-worthy packaging for the win. Buy At Amazon $ 20 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Get even more reviews and recommendations straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Scouted email newsletter! Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons.