Amazon Is Offering a Rare Deal on Their Music Subscription Service for a Limited Time

If you're looking to make the switch from your current music provider (i.e. Spotify, Apple Music, etc.) it's time to give Amazon's Music Unlimited subscription a try. In fact, right now Amazon is offering a rare promotional deal for the music service, allowing new subscribers to get a whopping three months for free when they sign up.

In addition to the free 90-day trial, Amazon is also offering Prime members Amazon Music Unliminted and the Starz (the network hosting a slew of popular shows including Outlander and Party Down) streaming chanel for just $0.99 a month for three months too. Either way, now's the time to make the move over to AMU.

Not sure why you should make the switch over to Amazon's Music Unlimited? Here's a few sold reasons to consider:

Play any song on demand and ad-free.

Unlimited skips

Play music online or offline

Get access to thousands of top-rated podcasts

Over 90 million songs in HD

Best of all, after your three-month free trial period is over, you'll only pay $7.99 per month for Prime members ($9.99 per month for non-members), which is already a great deal in and of itself. Sign up now to take advnatage of this stellar offer below.

Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription Free 90-Day Trial for New Subscribers Shop at Amazon $

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.