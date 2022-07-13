Get $50 Off a Pair of Ray-Ban Sunglasses During Amazon Prime Day

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

With summer in full swing, the sun is standing brighter (and somehow hotter) in the sky than ever before. As a result, I have turned my wardrobe back to shorts, t-shirts, hats and of course, sunglasses to keep me moving forward. When looking for a pair of sunglasses to buy, there is probably no name as tied to timeless and effortless cool than Ray-Ban. The only barrier between me and giving my best James Dean impression every day is the price tag on them. However, during Amazon Prime Day, you can buy a pair for 30% off. This sale applies to dozens of different Ray-Ban designs including the classic Wayfarers, Aviators and Clubmasters, along with tons of other great options like the Round Flat Lens and the Jackie Ohhs. Furthermore, you can choose between dozens of individual color palettes and frame types to ensure they are the exact pair you are looking for. This sale will only last until the end of Prime Day so make sure to snag yourself a pair before the day ends.

Ray-Ban Wayfarers Buy at Amazon $ 114 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ray-Ban Clubmasters Buy at Amazon $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Ray-Ban Round Flat Lens Sunglasses Buy at Amazon $ 114 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more tech deals from Best Buy and Newegg.