This Hypoallergenic Rayon Mattress Pad Is Sourced From Bamboo, Highly Rated, and on Sale Today Only

Sweaty sleep makes for an uncomfortable experience and an even worse morning—something I wrestle with regularly. One way to combat it is with a mattress pad whose properties push back against the furnace that is your body. And the Rayon From Bamboo Mattress Pad from ExceptionalSheets is a great example—and 30% off today with Amazon’s Deal of the Day.

The sale applies to all different sizes and the queen size is going for $77 (down from $110). It’s made with plush rayon from bamboo and filled with hypoallergenic down alternative fiber is comprised of 30% cotton and 70% polyester. Soft and highly breathable, the mattress pad has earned a 4.3-star average rating from nearly 5,500 reviews. A fitted skirt construct makes it very easy to add to your mattress and remove when it’s time to wash. The double needle baffle box stitching will also keep it from moving around once on your bed.

This mattress pad is a perfect spring upgrade for your bed and saving more than $30 on it means it’s a very easy choice to make.

