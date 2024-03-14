American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Los Angeles

An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Wednesday night after the pilot reported a “possible mechanical issue,” according to reports.

The aircraft involved—a 23-year-old Boeing 777—landed at Los Angeles International Airport at around 8:45 p.m. after arriving from Dallas Fort Worth International. An airline spokesperson confirmed to KTLA that the pilot had reported the potential problem before landing.

The nature of the issue has not been disclosed.

There were no reports of injuries to either crew members or passengers. An AA spokesperson told Reuters that the plane “taxied to the gate under its own power and customers deplaned normally,” while Boeing referred questions about the incident to the airline.

The landing came after a United Airlines Boeing 777 made an emergency landing in Los Angeles after losing a tire shortly after takeoff from San Francisco. No injuries were reported in that incident, though at least two cars were damaged when the falling tire crashed down in an employee parking lot.

Boeing jets have been involved in a series of high-profile commercial aviation incidents recently, with the company vowing to make improvements to its manufacturing processes after an FAA audit found dozens of issues.