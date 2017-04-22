American Airlines Employee Suspended After Altercation with Passenger

Oh the joys of air travel during 2017.

Just weeks after United Airlines’s reputation went up in flames , An American Airlines attendant was suspended Friday night after an altercation with a passenger caught on film went viral.

The incident leading to the argument was not caught on video but allegedly a baby aboard the American Airlines flight going from Dallas to San Francisco was almost struck with a stroller by a member of the flight crew.

Although the alleged attack was not filmed the aftermath was caught on camera by another passenger and posted to social media.

In the cell phone footage, you can see the tears streaming from the mother’s face with her child in her arms. Moments later, the flight attendant emerges onto the aircraft. Then, a passenger steps to the women’s defense.

“Hey bud, hey bud. You do that to me, and I’ll knock you flat,” the passengers says in the woman’s defense. The flight attendant responds with “You stay out of it!” while pointing his finger as the passenger. As the two men move in closer to each other, the flight attendant can be heard enticing the passenger to “HIT ME! HIT ME!”

It did not take very long for American Airlines to see the video and act accordingly.

“What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers.” is what American Airlines quickly responded with a statement. ”The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy.”

The flight attendant has since been suspended according to the statement released. As for the mother, the airline took care of her and her family accordingly with a first class flight to Dallas.