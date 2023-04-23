American Airlines Flight Emergency Lands After Engine Catches Fire
EARLY BIRD
An American Airlines flight heading from Columbus, Ohio to Phoenix was forced to make an emergency landing Sunday morning after its engine caught fire shortly after takeoff. A passenger told local media that the pilot informed travelers that geese were to blame for the high-altitude hiccup. American Airlines Flight 1958 had just taken off for Arizona when the flight crew reported a possible bird strike around 8 a.m. ET. Several witnesses from the ground took to social media, posting videos of the Boeing 737 with smoke and fire engulfing the engine. The plane turned around and landed safely back at John Glenn Columbus International Airport at around 8:20, just over 30 minutes after takeoff. No one on the flight was injured. The FAA is still investigating the incident.