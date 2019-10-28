American Kleptocrats Finally Feel the Heat

Near the end of “The Laundromat,” Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded retelling of the exposure of offshore banking documents in 2016 that toppled prime ministers from Iceland to Pakistan, Gary Oldman, playing one of the exposed schemers, faces the camera to post a simple question:

“So if we’re the losers, who are the winners?” he asks. And answers his own question: “The United States. The biggest tax haven in the world. Delaware. Nevada. Wyoming. How much due diligence is happening there?”

The answer, according to those tracing America’s transformation into what may be the world’s greatest offshore haven, is simple: almost none. When it comes to things like anonymous shell companies, and the means to clean and store hundreds of millions of dollars, the U.S. remains a kleptocrat’s best friend.