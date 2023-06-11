American Musician Who Featured on Bourdain’s Show Is Arrested in Russia

A U.S. military veteran and rock band musician has been arrested in Moscow on suspicion of drug trafficking, Russian state media reported.

Michael Travis Leake, who has reportedly lived in Russia since 2010, was detained on Saturday for allegedly selling the amphetamine mephedrone. In a Telegram statement from Moscow’s courts of general jurisdiction, Leake was described as a “former paratrooper and musician” who “is accused of engaging in the narcotics business through attracting young people.”

An Instagram account under Leake’s name lists him as the vocalist for the band LoviNoch—which translates to “Catch the Night”—and the producer for groups Lourna, Tarakany and others.

Leake also famously appeared on an episode of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown in Moscow and St Petersburg after being handpicked by Bourdain to appear on the show. In the episode, he half-joked about the KGB listening in on their conversation and tailing Bourdain.

The episode’s producer, Darya Tarasova, told CNN that Leake’s band wasn’t famous, but he and his friends were vocal critics of Russian state censorship and advocates for free speech in the country.

“Bourdain really liked that interview,” she said, adding, “The last time we spoke was in 2018 and he seemed depressed and upset, but Travis would never do the things he is being accused of. He is an American in Russia and is very aware of the situation he’s in. But I’m surprised he stayed after the war started as it was very risky for him.”

The U.S. State Department said it’s aware of the reports that an American citizen had been detained in Moscow, according to an emailed statement to The Associated Press.

Leake will be held for two months in pre-trial detention, per orders from the Moscow court. He could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of production or distribution of drugs.