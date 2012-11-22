0

America’s Most Thankful Cities, from Phoenix to Portland

The Daily Beast calculates the cities that give the most back.

25. Phoenix, AZ

24. Raleigh, NC

23. New Orleans, LA

22. Rochester, NY

21. Minneapolis-St Paul, MN

20. Louisville, KY

19. Charlotte, NC

18. Houston, TX

17. Richmond, VA

16. Indianapolis, IN

15. Orlando, FL

14. Seattle, WA

13. Tampa, FL

12. Virginia Beach, VA

11. Jacksonville, FL

10. Dallas, TX

9. Oklahoma City, OK

8. Baltimore, MD

7. Portland, OR

6. Washington, DC

5. Atlanta, GA

4. Nashville, TN

3. Memphis, TN

2. Birmingham, AL

1. Salt Lake City, UT

