Ammon Bundy Arrested on Outstanding Warrant at Son's Football Fundraiser

Just weeks after Ammon Bundy was ordered to pay a Idaho hospital more than $50 million for defamation, the far-right provocateur is in legal trouble again—spurring deputies to arrest him at this son’s Friday night football banquet.

The Gem County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to multiple outlets that Bundy was arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant in Ada County. The warrant, which was filed in April, came after a judge found Bundy in contempt of court for failing to show up for legal proceedings related to the civil defamation lawsuit filed by St. Luke’s Health System.

In a video posted on Bundy’s social media, he is seen handcuffed and escorted by at least three law enforcement officers out of an Emmett High School football fundraiser as attendees boo from their dinner tables. Jail records show that he is currently in Gem County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Bundy’s latest arrest immediately sparked outrage amongst his supporters, of whom several were seen outside Gem County Jail holding signs and yelling. HIs official Twitter account urged supporters to “Gather at Gem County Sheriff's office in Emmett if you can!”

The arrest is also the latest legal development in Bundy’s ongoing battle with the hospital after he organized days of protests after claiming an associate’s grandson was kidnapped when in reality he was taken into protective custody after officials determined 10-month-old “Baby Cyrus” was malnourished.

The protests spurred authorities to arrest Bundy, then a gubernatorial candidate, for trespassing outside of the hospital last March. At the time, Bundy insisted that the infant was “medically kidnapped” over a “missed non-emergency doctor’s appointment.”

The allegations spurred St. Luke’s Hospital to file a defamation suit against Bundy and his associate, Diego Rodriguez. Rodriguez is the infant’s grandfather and an activist in Bundy’s far-right People’s Rights Network (PRN).

Last month, after a trial where Bundy was a consistent no-show throughout the legal proceedings, a jury concluded that Bundy, Rodriguez, and their company owe the hospital $26.5 million in compensatory damages and nearly $26 million in punitive damages for defamation. After a judge issued a default judgment against Bundy and Rodriguez for failing to respond to the lawsuit, Bundy put out an emergency alert claiming officers were at his home.