Ammon Bundy Says He Has Fled Idaho After Losing $50M Defamation Lawsuit

After losing his Idaho home and falling off the radar for weeks, militia leader Ammon Bundy popped his head up to reveal he’d fled the state in the wake of losing a massive defamation lawsuit.

Bundy, an anti-government agitator who gained notoriety after standoffs with law enforcement, was ordered to pay over $50 million to St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center after a judge ruled he defamed the hospital.

In a rambling YouTube livestream this week, Bundy claimed St. Luke’s “took all the money out of my wife’s account” as well as his son’s as part of the collection process.

In the same breath, Bundy appeared to confuse his son’s age: “he’s 20 years old, 20 years old uh or is he 19, he’s 19, he’s 19 years old, he’s not 20 yet, he’s 19 years old,” adding that he “worked his butt off to so he could pay for his mission and they just steal it.”

Bundy took aim at conservatives and the Freedom Movement—both of which had derided Bundy for leaving the state, he said—along with bank tellers, a “wicked” judge, a local sheriff and his deputies all of whom worked against Bundy after he was found to be at fault.

“The Freedom Movement want to condemn me for leaving Idaho but the problem is I could not find people who would stand and stop what was happening to my family and the same goes with you know the sheriff,” he said.

Bundy also railed against bank tellers and others he said had complied with orders from the judge who oversaw his defamation trial.

“As soon as some wicked judge, under the hands of some wicked attorneys, as soon as they say ‘hey give us that person’s property and that person’s money’ they just give it to them,” Bundy said. “This is the situation we’re in: no one will fight for anybody else, that’s why I had to leave Idaho.”

Just weeks earlier a judge in the state issued a warrant for Bundy’s arrest after he failed to make a court appearance.

Bundy said he’s acted with restraint in his dealings with the courts and the medical center, but is weighing whether he should change that approach.

“I’m almost ready to say you know what the hell with, it these people are so wicked and they’ll never stop trying to destroy us they’re never going to stop trying to destroy me,” he said.