BETTER WITH AGE Emmy-Winner, 55, Shares Reasons Why Aging Is ‘Great’ The comedian sparked conversation among fans over her “relatable” lifestyle habits. Matt Winkelmeyer/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

While many A-listers are chasing the fountain of youth, Amy Poehler is embracing getting older. The 55-year-old comedian recently revealed why she enjoys getting older—especially in her career.

“Oh, my God, getting older is great,” Poehler told The Wall Street Journal in a video published on Oct. 28. “Having experience and some wisdom, you have a lot of opportunities where things went badly, and you survived, like you didn’t fall apart.”

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Amy Poehler at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2022. Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Poehler also said age has made her more receptive.

“Your certainty that’s really important in your 20s and 30s, like, ‘I always,’ ‘I never,’ ‘I hate this,’ ‘I love this,’ ‘this is wrong,’ ‘this is right’ starts to get a little hazier, and I think that’s a good thing for work,” Poehler said. “Because it keeps you more open-minded and curious, and I think less rigid.”

Poehler also said she’s gotten more tired with age, but she sees it as a positive.

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“The capacity that you have for things is maybe smaller, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” she said. “You start to curate what you care about more.”

Amy Poehler at the Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special in New York City, in February 2025. Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Poehler has one habit she’s developed with age and has no plans to give up: “I love her an early dinner.”

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She joked that the interview time, 6:30 p.m., was her bedtime, and that it was “unacceptable” to eat that late.

“We need to be digesting by 6:45,” she said. “We need to be on a walk.”

When the interviewer asked whether they had ruined Poehler’s schedule, she joked, “Yeah… I’m gonna be up all night.”

Commenters found Poehler relatable.

Fans loved Amy Poehler’s answers to a question about aging. Instagram/The Wall Street Journal

“She is me. I am her. We are tired,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Nothing is better than an early dinner and [being] in bed by 10 p.m. That way you sleep a minimum of 8 hours.”

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett at a Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills, California, in 2010. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In another interview for WSJ. Magazine, Poehler reflected more on how age had helped her slow down.

“I’m obsessed with the word busy,” she said. “I talk with my friends all the time—and my therapist—about, like, what does busy mean? Because I get a lot of self-esteem from my work. But being busy for busy’s sake, now I’m onto myself a little bit.”

Poehler is a mother of two with her ex-husband, actor Will Arnett, 56. The former couple married in 2002 and welcomed sons Archie and Abel in 2008 and 2012, respectively.

Joel Lovell and Amy Poehler at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

They separated in 2012. Poehler has been in a relationship with producer Joel Lovell since 2024.

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