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BETTER WITH AGE

Emmy-Winner, 55, Shares Reasons Why Aging Is ‘Great’

The comedian sparked conversation among fans over her “relatable” lifestyle habits.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Amy Poehler attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Matt Winkelmeyer/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

By Roosa Rahkonen

While many A-listers are chasing the fountain of youth, Amy Poehler is embracing getting older. The 55-year-old comedian recently revealed why she enjoys getting older—especially in her career.

“Oh, my God, getting older is great,” Poehler told The Wall Street Journal in a video published on Oct. 28. “Having experience and some wisdom, you have a lot of opportunities where things went badly, and you survived, like you didn’t fall apart.”

Amy Poehler arrives at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, U.S., September 12, 2022. REUTERS/Ringo Chiu

Amy Poehler at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2022.

Ringo Chiu/Reuters

Poehler also said age has made her more receptive.

“Your certainty that’s really important in your 20s and 30s, like, ‘I always,’ ‘I never,’ ‘I hate this,’ ‘I love this,’ ‘this is wrong,’ ‘this is right’ starts to get a little hazier, and I think that’s a good thing for work,” Poehler said. “Because it keeps you more open-minded and curious, and I think less rigid.”

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Poehler also said she’s gotten more tired with age, but she sees it as a positive.

“The capacity that you have for things is maybe smaller, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing,” she said. “You start to curate what you care about more.”

Amy Poehler arrives for the Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, U.S., February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Amy Poehler at the Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special in New York City, in February 2025.

Caitlin Ochs/Reuters

Poehler has one habit she’s developed with age and has no plans to give up: “I love her an early dinner.”

She joked that the interview time, 6:30 p.m., was her bedtime, and that it was “unacceptable” to eat that late.

TUCSON, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 27: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley pose for a team portrait prior to playing against Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning in Capital One's The Match: Champions For Change at Stone Canyon Golf Club on November 27, 2020 in Oro Valley, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)
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“We need to be digesting by 6:45,” she said. “We need to be on a walk.”

When the interviewer asked whether they had ruined Poehler’s schedule, she joked, “Yeah… I’m gonna be up all night.”

Commenters found Poehler relatable.

Fans loved Amy Poehler’s answers to a question about aging.

Fans loved Amy Poehler’s answers to a question about aging.

Instagram/The Wall Street Journal

“She is me. I am her. We are tired,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Nothing is better than an early dinner and [being] in bed by 10 p.m. That way you sleep a minimum of 8 hours.”

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett at the NBCUniversal and Focus Features Golden Globes after-party on January 17, 2010, in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett at a Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills, California, in 2010.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In another interview for WSJ. Magazine, Poehler reflected more on how age had helped her slow down.

“I’m obsessed with the word busy,” she said. “I talk with my friends all the time—and my therapist—about, like, what does busy mean? Because I get a lot of self-esteem from my work. But being busy for busy’s sake, now I’m onto myself a little bit.”

Poehler is a mother of two with her ex-husband, actor Will Arnett, 56. The former couple married in 2002 and welcomed sons Archie and Abel in 2008 and 2012, respectively.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 02: (L-R) Joel Lovell and Amy Poehler attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Joel Lovell and Amy Poehler at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

They separated in 2012. Poehler has been in a relationship with producer Joel Lovell since 2024.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 16th Governors Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 16, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
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