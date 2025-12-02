Amy Schumer Gives Cryptic Divorce Clue

Gamblers are convinced that Donald Trump will be dethroned as Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” by a nonhuman entity for just the third time in its nearly 100-year history. Prediction market Polymarket currently gives Artificial Intelligence a 46 percent chance of snatching the award, doubling its lead over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who sits in second place with just 21 percent odds. Trump trails a distant fourth place with just a six percent chance of clinching the award for a third time, while various AI luminaries such as Elon Musk and OpenAI’s Sam Altman are also scattered throughout the shortlist. The selection would mirror 1982, when “The Computer” was named Time’s Machine of the Year for its transformative social impact, and 1988, when “The Endangered Earth” highlighted the growing threats to the planet’s natural environment. The magazine states its criteria focus on the person or entity who has had the most impact on the news and people’s lives “for better or worse.” The decision, however, expected in December, is underscored by Time’s own 2024 content partnership with OpenAI, which granted the company access to its archives for AI training data.
Comedian Amy Schumer has given a cryptic update on her marriage to Chris Fischer amid divorce speculation. Schumer kicked the rumor mill into overdrive Monday when she posted an image of herself sitting on some stairs in a yellow dress, but without her wedding ring. In a new Instagram post, the Snatched star, 44, was candid about her weight loss and 45-year-old Fischer’s autism diagnosis, and gave a clue about the health of their relationship. She partly addressed the whispers with the upload, filmed by their son Gene, 6, giving a tour of his parents’ bedroom. Schumer wrote a long, dense caption—some reading down the page and some reading across it—speaking openly about weight loss and her health. At one point, she wrote, “Whatever ends up happening with me and Chris has nothing to do with weight loss or autism.” The Emmy winner then added, “Fingers crossed we make it through. He’s the best.” They married in 2018, with Fischer diagnosed with autism the following year. Last month, a representative for Schumer told People that both of them are “committed to the relationship” but are “privately working through normal issues that couples in long-term marriages have.”
Simon Cowell has reignited his old feud with Ryan Seacrest, whom he worked with on American Idol from 2002 to 2010. Cowell, 66, appeared on The Daily podcast with Lulu Garcia-Navarro, who admitted that she was “mystified” by Seacrest’s success, causing her guest to laugh. “I don’t know what he’s done or doing,” Cowell replied. “We rarely talk now.” But he recalled Seacrest being “steely” about his career and “wanting to be famous. I mean, this massive, massive desire about being very famous.” Cowell and Seacrest would often jab at each other during the show. In one instance, when a contestant complained about having to wear high heels and dresses, Seacrest jokingly asked Cowell if he could offer any advice. “You should know, Ryan,” the judge known as “Mr. Nasty” shot back. Seacrest responded, “Stay out of my closet.” “Well, come out,” Cowell said. Reports at the time claimed the spat was scripted, though some questioned that. In 2017, Seacrest denied rumors of a rift with Cowell and insisted he “misses” working with him. Seacrest is still with American Idol, which will return for its 24th season on Jan. 26, 2026. In 2024, Seacrest also began hosting Wheel of Fortune, taking over for Pat Sajak.
The family of opera legend Luciano Pavarotti has received an apology from a mayor for building an ice rink around his statue and telling people to high-five it. The likeness was erected to fanfare and celebration in April in the coastal city of Pesaro, in Italy’s Marche region, where the late tenor had a home. Now the mood has soured, and his widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, said she believes the rink is “ridiculing” him. Speaking to Il Resto del Carlino, she said, “I’m disappointed, angry, and sorry. I’m sorry the City Council allowed something like this, because it affects Luciano’s image and the respect he deserves... I wasn’t aware of it. I’ve seen the images, and it seems like a poorly executed, absurd decision on the part of the administration. On the one hand, they want to pay homage to him, on the other, they’re ridiculing him. It’s not right.” Things only got worse when Mayor Andrea Biancani told people to “give [him] a high five” as they skated by. “It was a bolt from the blue,” Mantovani said. “We started with a tribute and ended up ridiculing Luciano. It’s not right. It’s just not right.” Mayor Biancani has now changed his tune, admitting that he “made a mistake,” telling Il Resto del Carlino, “There was no intention of disrespect.” Pavarotti died in 2007.
Acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi swept the 35th annual Gotham Awards in New York on Monday night, just hours after Tehran’s government sentenced him in absentia to a year in prison and a two-year travel ban for engaging in “propaganda activities” against the state. Panahi, 65, scooped three awards for best director, best original screenplay, and best international feature for his latest film, It Was Just an Accident, which won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is expected to receive an Oscar nomination. “This award belongs to all people who worked for me on this film,” Panahi said as he collected the award. “I’d like to dedicate this award to independent filmmakers around the world… I hope that this dedication will be considered a small tribute to all filmmakers who have been deprived of the right to see and to be seen but continue to create and to exist.” Panahi, who is currently outside Iran, has long been a target of the Iranian government. In 2010, he was sentenced to six years in prison and a 20-year ban on making films after being convicted of making “propaganda against the system,” but was released on bail after serving just two months of his sentence. His 2011 documentary, This Is Not a Film, was smuggled into the Cannes festival on a flash drive hidden inside a cake, and It Was Just an Accident has been selected as France’s official nomination for the 2026 Academy Awards.
Spoilers of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette have spread on social media after fans spotted the show’s lead, Taylor Frankie Paul, on a date in New York City. In a TikTok posted by a fan, Paul, 33, was seen shopping at the Union Square market with one of the show’s contestants. The contestant has not yet been identified, but fans speculate he could be contestant Shane Parton, whom Taylor was seen kissing on the Jumbotron at a Las Vegas Raiders game last month. The video captured the influencer and her suitor picking flowers as the show’s camera crew recorded. Paul was previously married to Tate Paul and had kids, Indy, 8, and Ocean, 5. She later had Ever, 1, with ex Dakota Mortensen. Paul, 31, is known for her role in Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, a reality show covering the lives of Mormon mom influencers. Season 22 of The Bachelorette is set to air in March.
Director Francis Ford Coppola, the legendary director behind The Godfather and Apocalypse Now, said he believes women are beautiful at all ages while addressing his thoughts on actresses getting Botox. “Well, that’s scary. The bloom of youth is 27. But at every decade women are beautiful. There’s no age of woman that isn’t beautiful,” he said, adding that he’s always enjoyed inviting over 90-year-old women to hear tales about their “fascinating” lives. Coppola said Botox can be a slippery slope: “Just don’t try and look like a blossom when you’re a flower. It starts just with a little bit here, and then that sags, and you do more, and by the time you’re done, you don’t even look like a person anymore!” The director, 86, was previously accused of being inappropriate with women and girls on the set of his film Megalopolis, including kissing a 13-year-old, kissing multiple extras, and pulling some extras into his lap. He was also sued by one of the film’s extras, Lauren Pagone, who claimed in a civil assault and battery lawsuit that the director touched her without consent. Coppola has denied all allegations. Representatives for Coppola did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment, but previously told the Beast that the claims are “false” and “egregious.”
A Delta Air Lines flight from China to the U.S. was forced to make an emergency landing in Japan over a serious mechanical issue mid-flight. Flight 388 departed Shanghai at 5:46 p.m. on Friday and was expected to land at Detroit’s Wayne County Airport 13 hours later. But less than two hours after taking to the skies, the Airbus A350 diverted to Tokyo after crew members identified a number of hydraulic issues that could potentially cause problems with the landing gear. “The aircraft landed safely, and we apologize to our customers for the delay in their travel plans,” a Delta spokesperson said. “Nothing is more important than the safety of our customers and crew.” The plane in question remained in Tokyo for an additional 26 hours before flying to Detroit via Seattle, one of Delta Air Lines’ hubs, on the return leg. Passengers were rerouted to alternative flights rather than being forced to wait for the aircraft to be repaired.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt revealed that she will step into Broadway’s bright stage lights for the first time, appearing as Roxie Hart in Chicago. “Grateful beyond words,“ Leavitt wrote on social media while explaining her casting. Her limited run will begin on Feb. 2, 2026, and last until March 15, 2026. Leavitt recently became a semi-finalist on the 34th season of Dancing With the Stars. To commemorate 20 years of the ABC show, Leavitt performed an Argentine Tango to Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango,” drawing praise from the Broadway show on social media, who reposted her dance and teased her upcoming role, which was unannounced at the time, writing: “Whitney Leavitt as Roxie when???” Since debuting on Broadway in 1975, Chicago has become notorious for casting celebrities as its two leading roles, Roxie and Velma. Roxie’s high heels have previously been filled by stars like Pamela Anderson, Liza Minnelli, Mel B, Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Ariana Madix, Lisa Rinna, and Rumer Willis. Leavitt hinted at her Broadway news during the Nov. 26 episode of Call Her Daddy. There, she also announced that she had booked her first movie role.
Dick Van Dyke admitted he “neglected” his wife and their children to pursue his career. Van Dyke, 99, who is known for his roles in the classic films Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, said in a new interview with People that his family “probably got neglected at some point because I was really working hard to get out of poverty.” The comedian married his late ex-wife, Margie Willett, in 1948, having sons Christian Van Dyke, 75, and Barry Van Dyke, 74, and daughters Stacy Van Dyke, 70, and Carrie Van Dyke, 64. Willett ended the marriage in 1984. Van Dyke admitted to struggling with alcoholism and having an extramarital affair with actress Michelle Triola. His chaotic work schedule included a “show at 5 in the morning, and then at night [he] was working with a partner in nightclubs.” Van Dyke reported “getting, like, three or four hours [of] sleep.” He shared that he hasn’t received “any complaints from anybody.” In 2012, he married his current wife, Arlene Silver, 54. The actor turns 100 on Dec. 13. His new book, 100 Rules for Living to 100, was released last month.