It’s All About the Magnets: I Tested the Hex Black Leather Wallet Case for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro

For anyone thinking of buying a wallet case for your smartphone, know this: The phone always comes first. Some cases from lesser brands emphasize the slots for your credit cards and compartments for money and insurance cards. I tested the Hex Black Leather 4-in-1 Case for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro and my phone stayed put. The “case inside the case” is made to secure this expensive phone (it’s a durable polycarbonate sleeve).

Both the inner case and the wallet have a large opening for the three cameras on the iPhone 11. My phone fits comfortably inside without the usual wrangling just to insert it. Cheaper wallet cases don’t secure your phone this well. As a bonus, the inner case is removable as well and has a leather back -- a magnet holds it firmly in place.

Beyond that, the Hex wallet case has several interesting features. First of all, it’s made of actual leather and you can tell. It feels durable and rich. On the top, there’s a magnetic strap that holds the wallet closed, yet it lifts off easily. Inside the cover, there’s a folio sleeve for storing money, insurance slips, and other documents. On the back, there’s a removable credit card holder -- it snaps onto the back using a strong magnet. In my tests, I was never worried about this card holder falling off. It really stays put.

Thankfully, with a soft tug, it also pulls off easily enough, which is important for me. I use wireless chargers in my home and in the car, so after slipping the card reader off, the wallet case charged normally on the pad. Throughout the day it was easy to pull off the cardholder to charge and snap back into place otherwise. That magnet serves yet another purpose: If you remove the cardholder, the wallet snaps onto a car mount or stand.

Everything just stays put, as any good phone case should. The magnetic strap on the front holds tight, the inner case is durable, the cardholder on the back is sturdy. I took several trips with the Hex wallet in my backpack and started to understand why people love these. My phone is my wallet and my wallet is my phone. They basically melded together. | Shop at Hex >

