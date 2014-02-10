An iPhone With Flappy Bird Was Selling For $100,000 on eBay

Flappy Bird was dead. The uber addictive game (the biggest time water of 2014) was yanked from app stores after its creator, Don Nguyen, had had enough.

But like that little bird who looks more like a fish, that little bird who comes back after bumping his or her head on a pipe, the game somehow lives on. If you’ve already downloaded it you can still play.

Or if you have enough cash to buy a phone with it installed on eBay. It only costs about $100,000. (The post has since been removed, because really.)

The description: “Apple iPhone 5 – 16GB – White (Sprint) Smartphone With Flappy Bird Installed”

Wait, doesn’t this phone have Flappy Bird?

Where is the Flappy Bird?! Show us the Flappy Bird! The post is probably gone because it wasn't real. Flappy Bird is dead. In memorium: