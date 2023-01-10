Ana Walshe Investigators Find Evidence at Garbage Facility: Report
UNCOVERED
Authorities found evidence relating to the mysterious disappearance of Ana Walshe while searching through trash at a garbage facility, according to a report. Sources told WBZ-TV that investigators made the discovery while combing through waste at a transfer station in Peabody, Massachusetts, on Monday, though it’s not clear what evidence was allegedly found. Mom-of-three Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year’s Day after leaving her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts. Her art dealer husband Brian Walshe, 46, was arrested Monday after being accused of deliberately misleading police during their investigation into his wife’s disappearance—he has pleaded not guilty to the charge. A bloody knife found in the couple’s basement is currently undergoing forensic examination and prosecutors say Brian was seen buying hundreds of dollars’ worth of cleaning products the day after Ana vanished.