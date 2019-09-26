Anatomy of a Smear: How Trump’s Ukraine Conspiracy Got Started

The Ukraine conspiracy theory that captured President Trump’s imagination and put him in jeopardy of impeachment is more complex and probably a bit older than you think. Before Rudy Giuliani started thundering about it on Fox News, some Ukrainian officials were apparently trying to flag it to the Trump Justice Department. So how did the idea that former Vice President Joe Biden intervened in Ukraine to help his son come about?

Welcome to Rabbit Hole.

Synergy: The Biden allegations appear to have grown out of a related conspiracy theory about Ukraine. With the Mueller Report out of the way, conservative pundits and Trump allies have tried to discredit the Russia investigation and its origins, an effort that culminated in an investigation launched by Attorney General William Barr.