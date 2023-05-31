Surprise! Kim Cattrall Gave ‘And Just Like That’ a Cameo After All

Sorry—the title reference here was just too easy. After several years away from the Sex and the City universe, Kim Cattrall will reprise the role of Samantha Jones for a cameo in the Max revival series And Just Like That.

Variety reports that Cattrall will appear as the iconically saucy publicist in the sequel series’ Season 2 finale, for one scene and one scene only. And it’ll be a phone conversation—meaning Cattrall did not film with her former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, with whom she’s publicly feuded for years.

Sources tell Variety that Cattrall “shot her dialogue on March 22 in New York City, without seeing or speaking with the stars of the series, including Sarah Jessica Parker, or with And Just Like That showrunner Michael Patrick King.”

Cattrall’s representative did not respond to Variety’s request for comment; Max did not immediately respond.

Both Parker and Cattrall have addressed their feud over the years; as recently as last year, SJP said she wished people would stop referring to it as an argument or catfight. As she put it, “There has been one person talking.”

For her part, Cattrall said last year that she was never asked to be part of And Just Like That after she announced in 2016 that she had no interest in reprising her role. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot,” Cattrall told Variety last spring. “I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did—on social media.”

Meanwhile, Cattrall’s absence from And Just Like That has hung over the series from its very inception. Some critics (including yours truly) wondered how one can make a Sex and the City revival without the most sexually liberated character in the bunch. Samantha wasn’t completely cut out, though—Season 1 ended with a text conversation between her and Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, in which they agreed to reconcile. (Samantha apparently lives the posh life in London these days.)

Now, however, it seems Sex and the City fans will get at least a small dose of Samantha Jones. And if that’s not enough, you can always catch Cattrall on her upcoming Netflix series Glamorous—which, in a hilarious twist of fate, is slated to debut on June 22, the same day as And Just Like That’s Season 2 premiere.