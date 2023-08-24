Samantha’s Green Handbag Stole the Scene in the ‘AJLT’ Season 2 Finale

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

After the news of Samantha Jones’ (Kim Cattrall) very brief cameo was leaked in May, fans of HBO’s And Just Like That patiently waited for it throughout the entire second season. Cattrall starred as the beloved PR exec Samatha Jones in all six seasons and both Sex And The City Movies but, until the season 2 finale, had not appeared on-screen in the spin-off series And Just Like That—aside from a couple of text exchanges with Carrie.

The triumphant Samantha Jones return occurs right at the beginning of the episode on a phone call to Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker). Samantha informs Carrie that thanks to flight delays out of London, she won’t be able to make it to Carrie’s titular “The Last Supper” dinner, a catered party planned as a farewell celebration for her longtime Manhattan apartment, which she gave away to her young jewelry-designer neighbor to shack up with reignited flame Aiden Shaw every other week. Instead, Samantha says her goodbyes to the nostalgic residence over the speakerphone. And just like that, the most highly-anticipated scene of this season was over.

But despite the brevity of the sixty-second phone call, in true Samantha style, her designer-clad outfit (along with a very sparkly iPhone case!) stole the scene. Longtime fan or not, everyone will be able to appreciate Samantha’s look in this scene: a metallic silver trench draped over a tomato red midi dress, punctuated with a lime-green Fendi First bag—utterly swoon-worthy and as quintessentially fabulous as ‘Samantha fucking Jones.’

Cattrall wasn’t the only SATC alum who made a comeback in the AJLT season 2 finale either—costume designer Patricia Field, who dressed the entire cast for all six seasons and the two movies returned to dress Samantha at Cattrall’s request... or, shall we say, contractual demand. “It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’” Cattrall said while promoting another project on The View back in June. “I went, Hmm… I just thought, If I’m gonna come back, I’ve gotta come back with that Samantha style. I’ve got to push it. And we did!” Yes, indeed, they did.

Although SATC fans like myself would have loved a little bit more time with the iconic Miss Jones, at least the short-and-sweet moment gave us just enough time to check out that swoon-worthy look—and to get the critical details. Scroll through below to find out how to grab the very same bag and similar outfit styles for yourself.

Fendi First Midi Bag in ‘Vert’ Fendi’s First bag was first spotted on the runways in 2021, but the bag’s popularity has (clearly) endured. Buy At 24s $ 3490

Nili Lotan Perrie Metallic Leather Trench Coat This metallic trench is the only jacket I want to wear this fall. Buy At Saks Fifth Avenue $ 3250 Free Shipping | Free Returns

H&M Gathered Midi Dress I doubt that Samantha’s dress was this affordable, but this H&M frock looks pretty darn similar. Buy At H&M $ 35

Case-Mate iPhone 14 Case Honestly, this dazzling phone case almost rivals the Fendi bag... and is a lot cheaper. Buy At Amazon $ 40

