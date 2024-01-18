‘And Just Like That,’ Sara Ramírez May Be Out of a Job

For two seasons, Sara Ramírez’s character on the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That—Che Diaz, Miranda’s irascible comedian love interest—polarized audiences, who either hated their audacious antics or couldn’t help but love their campy ridiculousness. Now, via a pointed Instagram post, Ramirez hinted this week that they will not be returning for ASLT’s third season, kicking off a firestorm of speculation as to the reason for Diaz’s potential axing from the narrative.

“Our industry is so duplicitous,” Ramírez, who is extremely transparent about their pro-Palestine stance, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again.”

“While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go,” the actor continued. “It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played.”

Shortly after Ramírez’s post, The Daily Mail reported that they had spoken to a source close to And Just Like That who both confirmed the character would not coming back for Season 3 and disputed the actor’s claims about why that decision had been made.

“Sara was not fired because they support Palestine and the cease fire,” the source told DailyMail.com. “Sara was fired because Che brought nothing to the show anymore. They were on the chopping block since last season. After Che split with Miranda, the character really held no value anymore and fans found them annoying. The storyline as a struggling comedian was a waste of airtime and Sara knew it.”

Original Sex and the City actor Cynthia Nixon, who plays Miranda Hobbs, is expected to return to the series despite her own outspoken comments about the Israel-Gaza war.

Announcing a two-day hunger strike this past November, Nixon said, “We are here hunger-striking just to sort of mirror to [President] Biden the kind of deprivation that is happening in Gaza and how he has it within his power to make a ceasefire happen. None of this is normal. None of this is routine and none of this can be allowed to continue.”

A rep for HBO declined to comment. The Daily Beast reached out to Ramírez directly and to their representative, and will update this story in the event of a response.