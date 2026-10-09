 Skip to main content
MEMORIES!

Anderson Cooper Humiliates Kimberly Guilfoyle With 2020 Clip

The CNN host found a cringeworthy moment from the archives.

By Cameron Adams

CNN host Anderson Cooper has humiliated Kimberly Guilfoyle by unearthing a clip of her from a 2020 speech.

On Thursday, Guilfoyle, 57, found herself at the center of a scandal involving claims she offered a MAGA donor, Eric Deters, the chance to access the Trump administration and be her “Trump ride or die, forever and ever,” if he paid $100,000 to cover her American Express bill.

Former congressional candidate Deters shared texts he alleges were sent from Guilfoyle, telling him to “stop papering” the details of their exchanges, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. Guilfoyle, the U.S. ambassador to Greece, was previously engaged to Donald Trump Jr., before their split in 2024.

Anderson Cooper discusses Kimberly Guilfoyle on CNN.

Anderson Cooper discusses Kimberly Guilfoyle on CNN.

CNN

One text allegedly from Guilfoyle reads, “What a nightmare you’ll literally cost me my ambassadorship stop writing.”

Guilfoyle’s lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said he disputes the messages’ authenticity but declined to provide specifics to the Journal. The lawyer claimed that Guilfoyle was paid to speak at events ahead of her nomination, and she “was owed a balance for traveling to and supporting these patriotic events.” Deters told the paper he did not owe Guilfoyle anything.

Kimberlky Guilfoyle
KIMBERLY TOTALLY EXPOSED

Kimberly Guilfoyle’s Money Secrets Just Exploded

William Vaillancourt

Speaking on Thursday’s 360°, Cooper pointed out the results of a Gallup survey last month that found 89 percent of Americans now believe government corruption is widespread, up 10 percentage points from last year.

Anderson Cooper shares texts allegedly sent by Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Anderson Cooper shares texts allegedly sent by Kimberly Guilfoyle.

CNN

It comes after the president’s latest financial disclosure, released on Thursday, that reveals he bought between $1 million and $5 million in SpaceX bonds just days before signing an executive order to accelerate space exploration. It follows his Trump family’s investments in crypto and AI generating over $2 billion since his return to office.

The CNN host said the list of damning findings means that America in 2026 is “not exactly the kind of country that Kimberly Guilfoyle said was coming just six short years ago.”

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Scott Jennings.
TEXT PEST

Scott Jennings Throws Guilfoyle Under Bus Over Cash Demand

Cameron Adams

Cooper then played a clip of Guilfoyle at the Republican National Convention in August 2020, when she worked as a senior adviser and fundraiser for Trump’s presidential re-election campaign and was also in a relationship with the president’s eldest son.

Donald Trump Jr. arrives with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle to attend President Donald Trump's acceptance speech as the 2020 Republican presidential nominee during the final event of the 2020 Republican National Convention at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 27, 2020.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle at the 2020 Republican National Convention at the White House in Washington, August 27, 2020.

KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

“Ladies and gentlemen, leaders and fighters for freedom and liberty of the American dream, the best is yet to come,” Guilfoyle exclaimed.

“Yeah, that happened. I remember that,” Cooper said.

Kimberly Giulfoyle, Eric Deters
GREEK TRAGEDY

Donor Guilfoyle Shook Down for Secret Cash Goes Nuclear

Annabella Rosciglione

The clip of Guilfoyle was followed by an interview with Democratic congressman Adam Smith, who told Cooper, “I mean, I just, I don’t know why it has taken so many people in this country so long to wake up to the fact that Trump’s presidency is basically a grift.”

Smith’s comments align with Deters’ thoughts, when speaking on MS NOW’s State of Play on Thursday.

Eric Deters and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Deters appeared in a series of photographs with Guilfoyle when they met.

Eric Deters

“Kimberly Guilfoyle is a grifter. Kimberly Guilfoyle, I have no doubt has done this to more than me. She’s doing it right now in Greece,” Deter said.

“I cannot stand Kimberly Guilfoyle. Kimberly Guilfoyle is a wicked, evil person. She thought I was gonna be a sucker, and I’m not a sucker!”

Former Fox News host Guilfoyle was nominated by President Trump as U.S. ambassador to Greece in December 2024, and officially assumed office in November last year.

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle walks at the foreign ministry amidst Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to the country.

U.S. Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle pictured on Thursday.

Louiza Vradi/REUTERS

Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. began dating in April 2018, following his split with ex-wife Vanessa Trump, who filed for divorce the previous month.

Guilfoyle and the president’s son broke off their engagement in late 2024. His relationship with Florida socialite Bettina Anderson became public in December 2024, and they married in May this year in a wedding the president did not attend.

In August, Trump Jr. paid Guilfoyle $7.6 million to buy her out of the waterfront mansion they shared in Florida, ahead of building a new luxury home in West Palm Beach for his new wife.

See more of our coverage in your search results.

ADD THE DAILY BEAST ON GOOGLE
Cameron Adams
Cameron AdamsReporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW