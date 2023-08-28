Andie’s Epic Labor Day Sale Includes the Coveted Fanm Mon Collab

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

If Andie swimwear wasn’t on your radar until now, you’ve discovered the inclusive, figure-flattering, and premium-quality brand at the perfect time. Not only is the brand’s annual sitewide Labor Day sale live (... and Andie doesn’t have sales very often), but its latest collaboration with Fanm Mon is included.

Following the company’s popular release with actress Mindy Kaling, Andie teamed up with luxury womenswear brand Fanm Mon to release a line of chic bathing suits, linen dresses, and cover-ups that will turn a stroll on the beach into a walk on a sandy runway. True to Fanm Mon’s signature Haitian-inspired embroidered designs, this collection has a floral flare that pairs beautifully with Andie’s signature silhouettes and suits with options that start at $72.

While you’re perusing through the limited edition Fanm Mon capsule collection, don’t forget to check out some of Andie’s other best-selling pieces while they’re steeply discounted. You’ll find a vast assortment of one-pieces, stylish coverups and dresses, and bikini separates marked down 30 percent off. Summer may be drawing to a close, but there’s no better time to treat yourself to some new swimwear than now. Scroll through to check out some of our favorite Andie Swim pieces below.

The Amalfi One Piece Down from $148 White never looked so good. This contouring, scoop-neck one-piece features Fanm Mon’s signature hand-crafted embroidery. Buy At Andie $ 104

The Serik Mini Dress Down from $259 What’s great about this linen mini dress is that you can toss it on as a swimsuit coverup by day and take it out on the town by night. Buy At Andie $ 182

The Augustine One Piece Down from $148 Even those who detest one-pieces will be fawning over this flirty, v-neck suit, which features a demure, eye-catching embroidery of pink flowers. Buy At Andie $ 104

The Molokai Top Down from $78 Looking for a great bikini set that won’t leave you feeling super self-conscious? This meant-to-be set pairs beautifully with a high-rise, full-coverage bottom and adjustable, supportive straps on the feminine v-neck top. Shop the bottoms here. Buy At Andie $ 55

The Kepez Kaftan Dress Down from $289 This loose-fitting linen dress is breezy, comfortable, and chic—three things you can’t be mad at in this atrociously hot summer. Buy At Andie $ 203

