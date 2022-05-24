Subway Shooting Suspect Finally Surrenders to Cops

The 25-year-old man wanted in connection with an unprovoked shooting on the New York City subway that left a Goldman Sachs employee dead has turned himself in.

Andrew Abdullah, wearing a white T-shirt and black pants, walked into the Fifth Precinct on Tuesday afternoon, roughly an hour after a Brooklyn minister stopped by to negotiate the terms of his surrender, according to reports.

The Legal Aid Society, which is representing Abdullah, suggested his arrest didn’t transpire as discussed.

“Before Andrew Abdullah could voluntarily surrender himself to the local precinct, he was needlessly ambushed out front of our Manhattan Trial Office by City Marshalls, denied of his opportunity to first consult with counsel,” Legal Aid said in a statement. “Since last night, we have been actively speaking with the New York Police Department and the New York County District Attorney’s Office to negotiate his surrender, and what transpired today was completely inappropriate and unwarranted given those conversations.”

“We have been assigned to represent Mr. Abdullah on this case. He is presumed innocent and entitled to counsel and a robust defense,” the statement added.

Late Sunday morning, 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez was killed while on his way to meet a sibling for brunch when a gunman randomly fired a single bullet at him at close range on the Q train, authorities said. The shooter had been pacing in the last car moments before he opened fire, and then fled when the train arrived at the Canal Street station. He ditched his 9-millimeter handgun with a homeless man near the station, according to reports.

Abdullah has reportedly had run-ins with the law nearly a dozen times, pleading guilting in 2018 to attempted possession of a weapon. He’s been out on bail after getting hit with a gun charge in 2020, and last year, he was charged with assault and endangering the welfare of a child, according to The New York Times.