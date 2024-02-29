Andy Cohen Presses Cheryl Hines on RFK Jr. Conspiracies

Cheryl Hines is used to the scrutiny that comes with being Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s wife, but she admitted on Watch What Happens Live! that it can make some interactions with friends, like Larry David, “weird.”

On Wednesday night’s episode of the Bravo talk show, Hines chatted with host Andy Cohen about how she handles her husband’s polarizing political views. For instance, the night after Hines’ Curb Your Enthusiasm co-star David announced that he didn’t support Kennedy’s bid for president, the trio had dinner together.

“I think when Larry said it, I think he was being Larry,” Hines recalled, adding that David and her husband had been friends “for so long” that it “wasn’t” actually awkward between them.

“[Larry] was like, ‘Oh, I support him but I don’t support him.’ And I think Larry and Bobby are like, ‘Well, OK.’” Still, it was a “weird night,” she admitted. “I’m just like, ‘pass the asparagus.’”

Though Hines doesn’t make a habit of speaking out against her husband, she did publicly condemn his comments in 2022 when he invoked Anne Frank to imply Jews had more freedoms during the Holocaust than unvaccinated Americans. In a since-deleted tweet, she wrote, “My husband’s reference to Anne Frank at a mandate rally in D.C. was reprehensible and insensitive. His opinions are not a reflection of my own.” It wasn’t the first time Kennedy had made such a comparison, but he later apologized.

Cohen also pressed Hines on her reaction to some of her husband’s controversial beliefs, like when he claimed that poppers caused AIDS.

“I say, ‘I disagree with you,’” she told Cohen, “And then we have a conversation.”

The actress went on to say that she tries not to let her husband’s views, or anyone’s, affect her friendships. “Everybody can think the way they want to think and support who they want to support,” she said. “I’m not gonna be mad at somebody if they don’t agree with me or if they don’t see it my way.”