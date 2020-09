Another image from my recent trip to Minneapolis – this time showing one small part of a massive installation by local artist Andy DuCett, filling the entire Soap Factory arts center. Here DuCett has built Brobdingnagian Lego, but elsewhere in the show he’s installed a real bar, a mini football field and a working thrift shop. The Twin Cities seem to have an old-time, survivalist, DIY spirit, and DuCett has bottled it.

