Andy Kindler: ‘Manipulative’ Louis C.K. Got What He Deserved

Comedian Andy Kindler has very strong opinions on cancel culture, specifically regarding Louis C.K.’s so-called “cancelation” and comeback after sexual misconduct allegations. Luckily for New Abnormal podcast listeners, the “Bob’s Burgers” and “Everybody Loves Raymond” actor decided to share all of them with host Andy Levy on this bonus episode.

“There is that thing where the whole world comes down on you with shaming culture. I do think that people can make mistakes and they can apologize for the mistake. But the things that upset me are where they aren’t mistakes. For example, I’ve been arguing for the whole last week about Louis C.K. and all these people argue that he apologized and he took responsibility,” says Kindler. “This is just false.”

Louis C.K. did admit to the allegations, but Kindler doesn’t think that should get him off the hook just yet, alleging that “he is an extremely manipulative, ambitious person who always came off like, ‘I’m not ambitious. I’m not this way.’ There’s nobody who wanted to be more famous than Louis C.K.,” says Kinder.

Levy agrees, adding: “Louis C.K. didn’t mistakenly take his penis out in front of women without their consent on multiple occasions. He knew exactly what he was doing because he’s not stupid.”

The cancel culture conversation then segues to the 2019 firing of comic Shane Gillis from SNL for using an anti-Asian slur in a video.

“He may be very funny, but you know what, there are a lot of people out there who are very funny, who don’t go around using racist words for Chinese people. So it’s not like you have to choose between ‘funny and racist’ and ‘not funny’ like those are your only two choices,” says Levy.

The two round out the episode by talking about Kindler’s podcast and the group of comedians called the Legion of Skanks who, according to Kindler, don’t understand cancel culture at all.

“They’re saying ‘free speech ends at me criticizing and telling the truth about them being racists or whatever that I’m saying.’ That’s where free speech ends to them,” he says.

