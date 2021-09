Angelina Jolie, Lucy Liu & More Stars Who Attended Top 1,000 High Schools (PHOTOS)

A-List Graduates

Now that we know which high schools are tops and which are not, the next natural question is, exactly who went to these schools? From Angelina Jolie’s modeling days at Beverly Hills High School to Elena Kagan’s rebel streak at Hunter College High, see photos of the celebrities who attended the top 1,000 high schools.