Anish Kapoor at Gladstone Gallery is the Daily Pic by Blake Gopnik

Over the last few decades, the British sculptor Anish Kapoor has made some of the most elegant, impressive sculpture there is: stones pierced with dabs of pure pigment; polished steel parabolas and "beans". That elegance made some of us worry that his work was verging on slick. A new show at Gladstone Gallery in New York defeats such suspicions. The 24th street space is full of sloppy towers of concrete gloop – like the fossilized remnants of dinosaur diarrhea. The art's still impressive and appealing, but it's too strange to seem slick.

