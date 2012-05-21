Anish Kapoor at Gladstone Gallery is the Daily Pic by Blake Gopnik

THE DAILY PIC

The Daily Pic: New work by Anish Kapoor permits itself some mess

Blake Gopnik

"Ga Gu Ma" by Anish Kapoor (Photo by David Regen; copyright Anish Kapoor, courtesy the artist and Gladstone Gallery)

Over the last few decades, the British sculptor Anish Kapoor has made some of the most elegant, impressive sculpture there is: stones pierced with dabs of pure pigment; polished steel parabolas and "beans". That elegance made some of us worry that his work was verging on slick. A new show at Gladstone Gallery in New York defeats such suspicions. The 24th street space is full of sloppy towers of concrete gloop – like the fossilized remnants of dinosaur diarrhea. The art's still impressive and appealing, but it's too strange to seem slick.

