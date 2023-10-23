Don’t Buy the New iPhone—Buy a Portable Charger for $30

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As someone who often covers the latest tech products and owns six robot vacuums and counting, you might assume I’m always first in line for the latest smartphone. Instead, I’m the kind of stubborn person that holds onto their phone for as long as humanly possible; the new iPhone 15 be damned.

Unfortunately for people like me, we spend the last few years of our phones’ lives dealing with low battery. The older your phone, the older your battery, and the closer you’ll need to stay to a charger. Instead of dropping $1,199 on the new flagship iPhone, you can buy this pocket-sized portable iPhone charger from Anker instead. This little charging tool keeps your dying iPhone charged up all day long. If you’re an Android user, there’s a USB-C version.

Anker Portable iPhone Charger Most power banks require separate charging cables, which can be annoying. With Anker’s latest iPhone charger, you simply plug the charger directly into your phone. I’ve been using this charger on a daily basis ever since it arrived in the mail, and it’s letting me put off the inevitable for a little while longer. I’ll buy a new phone when I’m good and ready, not when Apple announces a new product. Buy At Amazon $ 30 Free Shipping | Free Returns

As I mentioned, I’ve tested a lot of gadgets over the years, and that includes quite a few charging products. I’ve consistently found that the best chargers come from Anker, without question. The company’s chargers are long-lasting, reliable, and charge more quickly than anything else I’ve reviewed to date.

Unlike your average power bank, the Anker Portable iPhone Charger has a built-in lightning connector that flips up and down. When my ancient iPhone SE needs a top-up, I take it out of my pocket or backpack, plug it in, and start charging. There are four indicator lights on the front of the device, which show you how much power you have left in the bank. When it’s empty, you can charge it back up with the included USB-C cable.

This mini charger provides 12W fast charging for iPhones, and in my testing, that 12W rating is accurate. According to Anker, the charger has a capacity of 5,000mAh, enough to provide an additional 20 hours of screen time, even if you’re watching videos or playing games. Your mileage may vary depending on how worn-down your battery is, but with this in your pocket, you’ll always be able to enjoy the satisfying feeling of a full battery.

Heck, even if you already have the new iPhone 15, a portable charger like this is a smart investment for travel. Anker’s Nano Portable Charger has a built-in USB-C adapter (no cable required), and that can keep a variety of smartphones and devices powered up.

