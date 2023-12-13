Abortion rights activists just got a show of support from the unlikeliest of sources: Ann Coulter’s keyboard.

The conservative pundit took to X on Tuesday to come out in support of Kate Cox, the woman whose unsuccessful fight to get an abortion in Texas made national headlines this month, and savagely scorch the politics that denied her the right to the procedure.

“The prolife movement has gone from compassion for the child to cruelty to the mother (and child),” Coulter tweeted. “Trisomy 18 is not a condition that is compatible with life.”

Cox began seeking an abortion after learning that her fetus had trisomy 18, a fatal genetic condition that ends in miscarriage or stillbirth in 95 percent of cases, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

“I am a Texan,” Cox, a working mother of two, wrote in a Dec. 6 op-ed for the Dallas Morning News. “Why should I or any other woman have to drive or fly hundreds of miles to do what we feel is best for ourselves and our families, to determine our own futures?”

The Texas Supreme Court on Monday reversed a lower court’s decision that would have allowed Cox to obtain an abortion under the state’s “medical emergency” exception. By then, however, she had already left the state, with her lawyers saying she “couldn’t wait any longer” to get the procedure.

Coulter, who in 2007 floated the idea of taking away women’s suffrage and generally seems to enjoy railing against “wokeness” and feminism, has been showing the tiniest hint of a blue streak this year.

In April, she called for Republicans to tone down their attempts to pass draconian abortion bans, tweeting there would “be no Republicans left” if they continued—though not before signaling her allegiance: “Pro-lifers: WE WON.”