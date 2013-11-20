Ann Demeulemeester to Exit Namesake Label; Kate Middleton Pulls a Marilyn Monroe

Ann Demeulemeester to Exit Namesake Label: Belgian fashion designer Ann Demeulemeester has announced that she is leaving her eponymous fashion house. The designer wrote, "A new time is coming for both my personal life and the brand Ann Demeulemeester." She continued, "[the brand has] it's own identity and legacy that is able to continue growing without me." Despite her exit, Demeulemeester noted that the house will still show men's and women's collections for the Fall/Winter 2014 season on January 27 in Paris. [WWD]

Kate Middleton Pulls a Marilyn Monroe: The Duchess of Cambridge risked a wardrobe malfunction in order to attend Place2Be's Resilience and Emotional Strength in Schools Forum. Middleton's navy MaxMara jacket and Orla Kiely skirt, however, were no match for the blustery weather. While bending down to accept flowers from a school girl, Middleton's skirt flew up behind her. Naturally, the royal gracefully held down her skirt with one hand and continued to chat with the young student. [The Daily Beast]

Harry Styles's Unwashed T-shirt Sells for Over $4,000: One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles raised over $4,000 for charity this week by selling an unwashed Burberry t-shirt at a UNICEF auction. An unnamed Texas businessman placed the winning bid on the shirt, which Styles famously wore to the band's Spring/Summer 2014 show. The leopard print tee retails for over $300 online. [The Telegraph]

Mary Katrantzou Joins NEWGEN Committee: Mary Katrantzou is the first designer to join the British Fashion Council's NEWGEN committee. The designer will join fellow committee members, from Vogue contributing fashion editor Kate Phelan to BFC CEO Caroling Rush, in forming mentoring groups, one-on-one workshops, and focused seminars. Additionally, Katrantzou will meet with the board to decide which talents will receive NEWGEN's Fall/Winter 2014 sponsorship. Katrantzou launched her own career in 2009 with the help of the NEWGEN initiative and will bring her invaluable perspective as a young entrepreneurial designer to the panel. She insists, "I could not have managed to get where I am today without the support of the BFC and the NEWGEN scheme." [Vogue UK]