Annie Leibovitz Bailed on Kimye Wedding; Chloe Sevigny Hates Modeling

Annie Leibovitz Bailed on Kimye Wedding: According to Kanye West, famed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, who shot the rapper's infamous Vogue cover with wife Kim Kardashian, backed out as the official photographer for the couple's wedding the day before they said “I do." “Let me tell you something about that kiss photo that my girl put up,” West said at a recent Cannes Lions panel. “This was pissing my girl off during the honeymoon, she was exhausted because we worked on the photo so much because Annie Leibovitz pulled out right before the wedding. I think she was, like, scared of the idea of celebrity.” According to West, it took the couple four days to edit the perfect image, which went on to be the most liked photo on Instagram. [Page Six]

Chloe Sevigny Hates Modeling: While Karlie Kloss and Miranda Kerr are trying to convince everyone that modeling is not their career, original New York fashion “it” girl Chloe Sevigny, who is also a designer and an actress, admitted that she flat out hates the job. “I really don’t like modeling,” she said in an interview with model Lily McMenamy. “The catwalk I especially don’t like because I have scoliosis, I’m really crooked. Whenever I have to be filmed walking in a scene, I see my waist go [makes sound effects] eer-er-eer-er.” [i-D]

Ralph Lauren Received Bicentennial Medal: On Tuesday, the Smithsonian Institution awarded famed American fashion designer Ralph Lauren with the James Smithson Bicentennial Medal for “his embodiment of the American experience through fashion, design and philanthropy; for supporting artistry, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship for more than five decades, and for redefining for national and international audiences a style that embodies the American spirit.” Lauren, who designed USA’s opening ceremony outfits for the 2014 Winter Olympics, was presented the medal by former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, who sported a blue pantsuit by the designer. “Surely Ralph and his family — and he has brothers and a sister here today — could not have imagined, or maybe they could have when they lived in the Bronx, that their lives would be the embodiment of the American dream,” she said. “In particular, Ralph, the youngest, would become synonymous with American aspiration and style. And in so doing, he would come forth with a vision and an optimism and an energy that marks our country and those who call it home. He would exemplify the American dream and also make it possible for so many others to have their dreams.” [WWD]