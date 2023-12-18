Anthony Edwards Addresses Claim He Paid OnlyFans Model to Have Abortion

Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves star and former No. 1 overall NBA pick who was skewered this weekend after an OnlyFans model alleged that he paid her $100,000 after pressuring her to have an abortion, has finally addressed the ordeal.

In a statement posted to social media, Edwards appeared to confirm that a series of leaked texts were genuine, conceding that he made “comments in the heat of the moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and I want to be as a man.”

The Timberwolves guard didn’t address the claim that he shelled out $100,000 for the abortion, saying that he’s handling “personal matters privately” and not commenting further. He did not apologize in the statement.

Edwards was grilled online after the messages were made public.

The saga appeared to begin with the model, Paige Jordae, texting Edwards a picture of a positive pregnancy test and the message: “I still have an appointment on the 27.”

Edwards appeared to be peeved immediately in the leaked texts, writing back, “Hell Nawl can’t do dis.”

Jordae then shot back in back-t0-back messages, “...so now what...” and “what a great response.”

The NBA star remained casual in the following screenshots, writing, “Get a abortion lol,” and “Man you can’t force a kid in da world.” He allegedly insisted in other messages that he didn’t want a kid, despite Jordae allegedly saying that she feels regret “everyday” for a previous abortion she had.

Jordae insinuated that getting an abortion would be the easy way out for him, but would take a toll on her. That’s when Edwards allegedly texted that he’d send her “money to help out.”

After allegedly wiring over the lump sum, Edwards appeared to berate Jordae to send proof that she’d taken abortion pills, writing in one message, “make sure I get da video of the box wit the right pills.”

Along with the leaked messages, Jordae included a screenshot that appeared to show a payment of $100,000 to her. That screenshot, along with the messages, have not been verified by The Daily Beast.

Edwards, who has posted a girlfriend on social media for years that’s not Jordae, has been the Timberwolves star player this season, leading them to their spot leading the western conference as of Monday morning.

He has not faced the media since the ordeal, but has a game Monday night in Miami.

Jordae, who boasts 416,000 followers on Instagram, produces x-rated content to a pair of OnlyFans accounts and posts regularly to X, formerly Twitter, where she posted photos on Nov. 3 that appeared to show her sitting in courtside seats at an NBA game.